Ethereum Lost 4.88% to $3168.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $162.46 today or 4.88% to $3168.54

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 7, 2022, when it dropped 6.13%

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.05% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 8, 2022, when it fell 10.09%

--Down 14.08% month-to-date

--Down 14.08% year-to-date

--Down 33.99% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 156.76% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2021), when it traded at $1234.03

--Down 33.99% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 169.67% from its 52-week low of $1174.95 on Jan. 21, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3154.08

--Down 5.31% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1754ET