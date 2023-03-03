Ethereum is down $83.00 today or 5.06% to $1558.69

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 14, 2023, when it traded at $1555.78

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it dropped 6.76%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.92% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 8.82%

--Up 29.94% year-to-date

--Down 67.53% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 4, 2022), when it traded at $2608.32

--Down 55.60% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.76% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1548.00; lowest intraday level since Feb. 15, 2023, when it hit $1544.00

--Down 5.71% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it was down as much as 7.68%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1730ET