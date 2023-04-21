Ethereum is down $99.72 today or 5.15% to $1838.38

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 3, 2023 when it traded at $1780.58

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 12.16% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 10, 2022, when it fell 16.18%

--Up 1.17% month-to-date

--Up 53.26% year-to-date

--Down 61.7% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.13% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2022), when it traded at $2971.28

--Down 38.65% from its 52-week high of $2996.74 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 103.76% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1830.00; lowest intraday level since April 9, 2023 when it hit $1829.00

--Down 5.58% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

04-21-23 1730ET