Ethereum Lost 5.54% to $1194.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Ethereum is down $70.04 today or 5.54% to $1194.61


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 28, 2022, when it traded at $1172.11

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 20, 2022, when it dropped 5.84%

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.51% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 9.61%

--Down 7.89% month-to-date

--Down 67.61% year-to-date

--Down 75.11% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.47% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 17, 2021), when it traded at $3913.17

--Down 71.02% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.40% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1185.74; lowest intraday level since Nov. 29, 2022, when it hit $1158.48

--Down 6.24% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it was down as much as 8.90%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.71% 0.07295 End-of-day quote.-7.54%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -2.86% 1189.55 End-of-day quote.-64.13%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -3.13% 1266.59 End-of-day quote.-66.37%
HOT NEWS