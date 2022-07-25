Log in
News: Latest News
Ethereum Lost 5.62% to $1520.86 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is down $90.57 today or 5.62% to $1520.86


--Largest percentage decrease since July 12, 2022 when it dropped 7.97%

--Down three of the past four days

--Up 50.33% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2021 when it gained 75.35%

--Down 58.76% year-to-date

--Down 68.32% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 32.73% from 52 weeks ago (July 26, 2021), when it traded at $2260.97

--Down 68.32% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 68.56% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1455.90

--Down 9.65% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 9.69%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 2.58% 0.0708 End-of-day quote.-10.33%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.21% 1566.88 End-of-day quote.-52.75%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 3.02% 1595.91 End-of-day quote.-57.63%
