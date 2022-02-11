Log in
Ethereum Lost 6.00% to $2927.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Ethereum is down $187.01 today or 6.00% to $2927.28


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 3, 2022, when it traded at $2657.49

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 22, 2022, when it dropped 6.33%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.65% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 20.59%

--Up 9.2% month-to-date

--Down 20.62% year-to-date

--Down 39.01% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.10% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it traded at $1851.59

--Down 39.01% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 106.71% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2909.02

--Down 6.59% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Jan. 24, 2022, when it was down as much as 10.81%

--


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -2.16% 0.069135 Real-time Quote.-11.10%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -4.00% 2578.44 Real-time Quote.-17.20%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -4.69% 2924.57 Real-time Quote.-16.72%
