Ethereum Lost 6.13% to $3216.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $209.88 today or 6.13% to $3216.50

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 30, 2021, when it traded at $2972.80

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 15.94% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 21, 2021, when it fell 18.64%

--Down 12.78% month-to-date

--Down 12.78% year-to-date

--Down 32.99% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 170.15% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 8, 2021), when it traded at $1190.64

--Down 32.99% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 210.74% from its 52-week low of $1035.10 on Jan. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3094.50; lowest intraday level since Oct. 1, 2021, when it hit $2965.69

--Down 9.69% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 13, 2021, when it was down as much as 10.90%

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1747ET