Ethereum Lost 6.20% to $1504.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $99.44 today or 6.20% to $1504.22

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 28, 2022, when it traded at $1483.47

--Down four consecutive days, down 14.5% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 17, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 22, 2022, when it fell 15.92%

--Down 4.37% month-to-date

--Down 59.21% year-to-date

--Down 68.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.87% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2021), when it traded at $3487.77

--Down 68.66% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 66.72% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1461.45; lowest intraday level since Aug. 29, 2022, when it hit $1423.86

--Down 8.87% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.71%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1730ET