Ethereum Lost 6.20% to $1504.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $99.44 today or 6.20% to $1504.22
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 28, 2022, when it traded at $1483.47
--Down four consecutive days, down 14.5% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Aug. 17, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 22, 2022, when it fell 15.92%
--Down 4.37% month-to-date
--Down 59.21% year-to-date
--Down 68.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 56.87% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2021), when it traded at $3487.77
--Down 68.66% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 66.72% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 1461.45; lowest intraday level since Aug. 29, 2022, when it hit $1423.86
--Down 8.87% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.71%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-15-22 1730ET