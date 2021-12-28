Ethereum Lost 6.24% to $3807.82 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $253.48 today or 6.24% to $3807.82

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 13, 2021, when it traded at $3770.01

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 13, 2021, when it dropped 8.55%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 7.61% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 11, 2021, when it fell 8.97%

--Down 17.71% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2020 when it dropped 17.51%

--Up 415.21% year-to-date

--Down 20.67% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 425.99% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2020), when it traded at $723.94

--Down 20.67% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 425.99% from its 52-week low of $723.94 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3765.23; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it hit $3757.60

--Down 7.29% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 17, 2021, when it was down as much as 8.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1732ET