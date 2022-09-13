Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Ethereum Lost 6.77% to $1607.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is down $116.76 today or 6.77% to $1607.50


--Largest percentage decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it dropped 8.81%

--Down two consecutive days, down 8.63% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 27, 2022, when it fell 13.3%

--Up 2.2% month-to-date

--Down 56.41% year-to-date

--Down 66.51% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.41% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 14, 2021), when it traded at $3377.76

--Down 66.51% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 78.17% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1573.33

--Down 8.75% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.71%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -5.28% 0.07663 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -3.41% 1694.15 End-of-day quote.-48.92%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -2.89% 1715.97 End-of-day quote.-54.44%
