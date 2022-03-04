Ethereum Lost 7.00% to $2608.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $196.18 today or 7.00% to $2608.32

--Down two consecutive days, down 12% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 20.59%

--Down 29.27% year-to-date

--Down 45.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.91% from 52 weeks ago (March 5, 2021), when it traded at $1535.09

--Down 45.66% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.91% from its 52-week low of $1535.09 on March 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2600.50

--Down 7.27% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1737ET