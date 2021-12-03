Ethereum Lost 7.19% to $4218.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $326.83 today or 7.19% to $4218.61

--Down three consecutive days, down 8.83% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell 12.04%

--Up 470.79% year-to-date

--Down 12.11% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 625.08% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 4, 2020), when it traded at $581.81

--Down 12.11% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 667.80% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 4053.03

--Down 10.83% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

