News: Latest News
Ethereum Lost 7.97% to $1046.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ethereum is down $90.62 today or 7.97% to $1046.00


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 30, 2022 when it traded at $1011.67

--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 8.69%

--Down four consecutive days, down 15.81% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 30, 2022 when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 18.92%

--Up 3.39% month-to-date

--Down 71.64% year-to-date

--Down 78.21% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.34% from 52 weeks ago (July 13, 2021), when it traded at $1949.46

--Down 78.21% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 15.93% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1035.17; lowest intraday level since July 2, 2022 when it hit $1025.86

--Down 8.93% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 9.69%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1741ET

