Ethereum Lost 7.97% to $1046.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $90.62 today or 7.97% to $1046.00
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 30, 2022 when it traded at $1011.67
--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 8.69%
--Down four consecutive days, down 15.81% over this period
--Longest losing streak since June 30, 2022 when it fell for four straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 18.92%
--Up 3.39% month-to-date
--Down 71.64% year-to-date
--Down 78.21% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 46.34% from 52 weeks ago (July 13, 2021), when it traded at $1949.46
--Down 78.21% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 15.93% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 1035.17; lowest intraday level since July 2, 2022 when it hit $1025.86
--Down 8.93% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 9.69%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-12-22 1741ET