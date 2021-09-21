Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Ethereum Lost 8.41% to $2765.16 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Ethereum is down $253.95 today or 8.41% to $2765.16

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 4, 2021, when it traded at $2708.97

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 18.64% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 29, 2021 when it fell 19.83%

--Down 18.5% month-to-date

--Up 274.14% year-to-date

--Down 33.21% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 701.84% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it traded at $344.85

--Down 33.21% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 759.01% from its 52-week low of $321.90 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2755.01; lowest intraday level since Aug. 6, 2021, when it hit $2722.05

--Down 8.75% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1732ET

