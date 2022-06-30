Ethereum Lost 8.69% to $1011.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $96.26 today or 8.69% to $1011.67

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 18, 2022 when it traded at $902.25

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 17.60%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 18.92% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 18, 2022 when it fell for 12 straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 24.01%

--Down 48.07% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2018 when it dropped 53.84%

--Down 72.57% year-to-date

--Down 78.92% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.23% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it traded at $2117.60

--Down 78.92% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.13% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1000.52; lowest intraday level since June 19, 2022 when it hit $900.50

--Down 9.69% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 19.22%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1729ET