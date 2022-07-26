Ethereum Lost 9.33% to $1379.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $141.84 today or 9.33% to $1379.02

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 17, 2022 when it traded at $1343.41

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 17.60%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 14.42% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 17.74%

--Up 36.31% month-to-date

--Down 62.6% year-to-date

--Down 71.27% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.51% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it traded at $2242.77

--Down 71.27% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 52.84% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1357.66; lowest intraday level since July 18, 2022 when it hit $1335.55

--Down 10.73% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 19.22%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1730ET