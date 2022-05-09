Ethereum Lost 9.97% to $2286.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $253.23 today or 9.97% to $2286.10

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 27, 2021 when it traded at $2242.77

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 21, 2022, when it dropped 15.23%

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down five consecutive days, down 22.33% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 24, 2022 when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Jan. 23, 2022, when it fell 23.43%

--Down 18.02% month-to-date

--Down 38.01% year-to-date

--Down 52.37% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.37% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it traded at $3899.32

--Down 52.37% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.34% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2226.67; lowest intraday level since Jan. 24, 2022, when it hit $2160.93

--Down 12.31% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Jan. 21, 2022, when it was down as much as 16.86%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1731ET