Ethernet Alliance : Expands List of Approved Power over Ethernet Certification Test Equipment

Ethernet Alliance members can perform Gen 2 and Gen 1 PoE testing in house, and third-party testing labs can accelerate rollout of offerings

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced that it has expanded the list of approved Ethernet Alliance Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification test equipment. Ethernet Alliance member companies now can perform both Gen 2 and Gen 1 PoE testing in house and submit test reports for approval for PoE devices of all eight power classifications, and third-party labs can accelerate PoE-testing offerings based on Ethernet Alliance-approved solutions and repeatable processes.

A list of all approved test equipment is available from the Ethernet Alliance.

“Obtaining Ethernet Alliance PoE certification allows manufacturers to apply an industry-recognized mark on their certified products and within their product literature. End users gain greater confidence that the Ethernet Alliance-certified PoE products they are purchasing are safe, will interoperate correctly, and will not damage non-PoE equipment,” said David Lucia, president and founder of Sifos Technologies. “As the recognized industry leader in PoE testing, Sifos has worked closely with the Ethernet Alliance to enable a highly cost-effective and labor-efficient process for automated testing leveraging Sifos solutions that many companies already rely upon.”

The Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program is crucial to minimizing interoperability issues and fueling a positive user experience with IEEE 802.3 standards-based PoE. IEEE standards define efficient and robust methods of delivering electrical power along with data from power sourcing equipment (PSE) such as Ethernet switches to powered devices (PDs) via Ethernet cabling. As a result, there is sharp growth in the number and variety of PoE-powered devices, including wireless access points, phones, cameras, speakers, LED lighting and many others. Based on a test plan developed by many of the same individuals who helped write the IEEE 802.3 PoE standards, the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program enables simple and clear identification of those PSE and PD products that will successfully work together and dependably deliver the differentiating power and efficiency benefits promised by IEEE-standardized PoE.

“We remain committed to rolling out PoE certification to a broader range of equipment and to accelerating adoption of the Ethernet Alliance Certified logos. Expanding the list of Ethernet Alliance-approved PoE test equipment to include Gen 2 and updated Gen 1 testing options for all Class 1-8 devices contributes significantly to that goal,” said David Tremblay, Ethernet Alliance PoE certification chair. “It increases the flexibility by which manufacturers can do testing in-house or take their existing test results and apply for the certification. It also positions labs to more easily and cost-efficiently roll out third-party testing.”

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or follow its LinkedIn company page.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2021 may be found on the Events page of its website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005602/en/