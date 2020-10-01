Ethernet Alliance : Gen 2 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification Program Honored by 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

Ethernet Alliance program enables industry to easily identify interoperable, standardized PoE solutions

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced that its Power over Ethernet (PoE) certification program was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The distinguished third-party judging panel included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

The Ethernet Alliance Gen 2 PoE Certification program was recognized as a Platinum honoree.

“On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate the Ethernet Alliance on their Platinum-level honoree status,” said Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. “This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the Industry.”

The newest IEEE PoE standard—IEEE 802.3bt™, IEEE Standard for Ethernet - Amendment 2: Power over Ethernet over 4 Pairs—substantially increased the robustness and efficiency of the technique for passing electrical power along with data on Ethernet cabling. The proliferation of PoE has brought an expansion in the range of PoE-capable devices using different brand names and terminology. The Ethernet ecosystem urgently needs a reliable, independent testing resource to help eliminate market confusion between IEEE 802.3-based PoE solutions and proprietary powering systems, minimize interoperability issues and fuel a positive user experience.

The Ethernet Alliance Gen 2 PoE Certification program is based on a test plan developed by many of the same individuals who helped write the IEEE 802.3bt standard itself. The program provides the industry with an easy method to clearly identify those products that will successfully work together and dependably deliver the differentiating power and efficiency benefits promised by standardized IEEE 802.3 PoE. With customers increasingly looking to choose certified products, the Ethernet Alliance Gen 2 PoE Certification Program delivers a means for manufacturers—even of proprietary products—to demonstrate and ensure the highest level of interoperable PoE network systems for their customers.

“Building confidence in the PoE marketplace is critical. This requires ensuring broad interoperability between PoE-enabled devices, minimizing confusion resulting from the growing number of PoE definitions and providing clarity over standardized versus non-standardized approaches,” said David Tremblay, Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Chair. “We appreciate Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s recognition of the unique value that the Ethernet Alliance Gen 2 PoE Certification program is providing in these areas.”

