Ethernet Alliance : Membership Selects 2021 Slate of Officers and Board of Directors

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced its officers and board of directors for 2021, following their election at the organization’s June annual members meeting.
Officers and board of directors:
Peter Jones of Cisco Systems, Inc., Ethernet Alliance chair and board of directors
Chris Lyon of Amphenol, president and board of directors
Jeffery Maki of Juniper Networks, Inc., treasurer and board of directors
Carl Wilson of Intel, secretary and board of directors
Craig Carlson of Marvell, board of directors
Dave Estes of Spirent, board of directors
Kishore Racherla of Broadcom, board of directors
Mark Nowell of Cisco Systems, board advisory chair
Committee chairs:
George Zimmerman of CME Consulting, technical chair
David Tremblay of Aruba by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Power over Ethernet (PoE) certification chair
Orshi Abraham of Spirent, marketing chair
David J. Rodgers of Teledyne LeCroy, events and conference chair
As the premier independent organization advocating the benefits of IEEE 802® Ethernet standards, the Ethernet Alliance works to illuminate and promote the unparalleled value of Ethernet, while constantly reinforcing the technology’s core value of multivendor interoperability. Ethernet Alliance members work together to take Ethernet standards to the marketplace, by supporting and originating initiatives that span from incubation of new technologies to facilitating interoperability testing and assurance, organizing technology demonstrations and offering thought leadership.
“The rapid increase in demand for bandwidth and the emergence of new applications are pushing Ethernet technology innovation faster than ever before,” Peter Jones said. “The Ethernet Alliance serves as a globally open forum for the open exchange of ideas and dialogue, a platform for consensus building and the premier global repository for all things Ethernet. In these ways, the Ethernet Alliance provides a critical bridge between the technology’s standards and end users.”
About the Ethernet Alliance
The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2021 may be found on the Events page of its website.
