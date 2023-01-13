Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethics group urges tougher Swiss action over money-laundering

01/13/2023 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bundles of Swiss franc banknotes are seen at a Swiss bank in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors should enforce laws against money-laundering more effectively as the country remains a soft touch for corporate financial corruption, an ethics group said on Friday.

The Swiss branch of Transparency International said there had been just 10 documented convictions for money laundering and related corruption, carried out in the context of companies' business transactions, under laws that came into effect in 2003.

By contrast roughly every fifth Swiss exporter had made "informal (corrupt) payments abroad," it said, citing research carried out in 2012.

Of the firms convicted and fined, all had business interests abroad, but Transparency Switzerland's criticisms also applied to domestic firms, its head Martin Hilti told Reuters. None were banks.

Switzerland now routinely exchanges bank account information with over 100 countries, having fought to dispel its old image as a place for criminals to stash illicit gains.

But it has faced international pressure to shed more light on corporate ownerships, and in October announced plans to create a central registry of legal entities to combat money-laundering via shell companies.

Transparency Switzerland, part of a global network with a presence in more than 100 countries, acknowledged that Swiss authorities were dependent on the cooperation of firms suspected of money-laundering to bring those same firms to justice.

But the judicial transparency and security needed to underpin that cooperation was lacking, it said.

State prosecutors therefore needed to clamp down harder on perpetrators, said Hilti.

"Having a properly functioning penal system is essential to prevent and combat corruption and money-laundering," he said in a statement.

"Leaving foreign authorities obliged to launch prosecutions against Swiss companies paints a poor image of our country."

The cantonal prosecutors office in Zurich did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Transparency Switzerland report.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:56aFTSE called flat with UK GDP, US banks ahead
AN
01:52aExplainer-Why Japan is seeking military ties beyond its U.S. ally
RE
01:48aMan stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement
RE
01:37aEnel could invest up to 5 billion euros using EU energy funds - CEO to paper
RE
01:35aSri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs
RE
01:35aFactbox-French spirits giant Pernod faces growing challenges in India
RE
01:32aExclusive-India alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share
RE
01:29aBOJ may tweak yield control this year if wage hikes broaden - ex-central bank official
RE
01:17aKazakhstan strips ex-president's family of legal immunity
RE
01:15aHella's half-year sales rise by a fourth on strong demand
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2India sets hydrogen, ammonia consumption targets for some industries -g..
3China property developer Kaisa faces $102 million in legal claims on bo..
4Analysis-Tencent bets big on WeChat Channels in push to build its own T..
5Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Rev Up Racing Season With The Carvana Racing Sw..

HOT NEWS