Ethiopia Boeing 737 MAX crash lawyers ask CEO to testify -court filing

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lawyers for families of a fatal Boeing Co
737 MAX crash in Ethiopia are seeking testimony from the
planemaker's Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and his predecessor
Dennis Muilenburg, among other current and former employees,
according to a court filing.
The Boeing 737 MAX crash on Ethiopian Airlines on March 10,
2019, occurred five months after a similar disaster on a Lion
Air flight, together killing 346 people and sparking a hailstorm
of investigations and lawsuits.
While Boeing has mostly settled civil litigation stemming
from the Lion Air crash, it is still facing over 100 lawsuits in
Chicago federal court related to the second crash.
The plaintiffs' lawyers, who are focusing their case on what
Boeing knew about the causes of the first crash and why the
plane continued to fly, want to schedule depositions of Calhoun
and Muilenburg between May 3 and June 18, the filing shows.
Families of the victims also want to know what Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) management, who in November lifted
a 20-month safety ban of the MAX, understood about the first
crash.
In a letter to the ranking members of the House and Senate
transportation committees on Friday, the families urged
lawmakers to demand that the FAA turn over internal emails and
documents spanning the Lion Air crash and one month after the
Ethiopian crash.
"There is serious unfinished business," said the letter,
reviewed by Reuters.
A Senate report in December detailed a number of lapses in
aviation safety oversight and failed leadership in the FAA.
The report also found that the FAA leaders involved in the
MAX recertification obstructed a Department of Transportation
watchdog review of the regulator's oversight. That report was
released on Wednesday.
Separately, Boeing's board of directors is facing an
investor lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court, where a complaint
freshly unsealed earlier this month alleged breach of fiduciary
duties and gross negligence by failing "to monitor the safety of
Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes."
Last month, Boeing reached a $2.5 billion settlement with
the Justice Department over the 737 MAX crashes, including a
$243.6 million fine.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski
Editing by Marguerita Choy)