Ethiopia Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods Project - P163383

The Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods Project of Ethiopia has the objectives to improve climate resilience, land productivity and carbon storage, and increase access to diversified livelihood activities in selected rural watersheds. This project is comprised of four components: (1) Green infrastructure and resilient livelihoods component will support the restoration of degraded landscapes in selected watersheds and help build resilient livelihoods...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

