Ethiopia Trade Logistics Project - P156590

The development objective of Trade Logistics Project for Ethiopia is to enhance the performance of the Ethio-Djibouti corridor through improvements in operational capacity, efficiency, and range of logistics services at the Modjo Dry Port. This project has three components. 1) The first component, : Improvement of infrastructure at Modjo, will support the facility to achieve three key objectives: (a) to improve the efficiency of processing of current...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More