Ethiopia Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program - P163452

The development objective of the Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program Project for Ethiopia is to enhance the institutional performance of participating urban local governments to develop and sustain urban infrastructure, services, and local economic development. The proposed Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program (UIIDP or Operation) will support the objectives of the WB's Ethiopia Country Partnership Framework...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

