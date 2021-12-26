Log in
Ethiopia Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program - P163452

12/26/2021 | 01:37am EST
The development objective of the Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program Project for Ethiopia is to enhance the institutional performance of participating urban local governments to develop and sustain urban infrastructure, services, and local economic development. The proposed Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program (UIIDP or Operation) will support the objectives of the WB's Ethiopia Country Partnership Framework...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 06:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
