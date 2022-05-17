Ethiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction

Fighting that erupted in the northern region of Tigray in November 2020, and spilled over into neighbouring Afar and Amhara last year, has eased since a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government in March.

"The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support ... basic services," the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Services that stand to benefit are education, health, water supply and a special effort to support survivors of gender-based violence in conflict-hit areas, it said.

Areas in Amhara, Afar, Tigray and the regions of Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz are targeted to receive the funds, it said, adding that the government would sign up with third-party organisations to execute the project in high-conflict areas.

The violence in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz, home to several ethnic groups, is separate from the war in Tigray.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)