Ethiopia aims to take control of airports in north as conflict rages

10/17/2022 | 06:06am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopia aims to take control of airports and other critical infrastructure in the north of country in response to attacks by the Tigray regional forces, the government said on Monday even as it stated it was committed to a negotiated solution.

The Ethiopian government and its allies have been fighting Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The latest flare-up began in August after several months of ceasefire, with each side blaming the other for resuming violence.

"It is ... imperative that the government of Ethiopia assumes immediate control of all airports, other federal facilities, and installations in the region," the government communication service said in a statement.

"This is necessary to protect Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular as it relates to its airspace," it said.

The statement added that while pursuing these objectives, the government was committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict through African Union-led peace talks.

A spokesman for the Tigray forces, Getachew Reda, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government statement.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia, which is rooted in grievances between ethnic groups and disagreements over how the country should be run, has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroomWriting by Estelle ShirbonEditing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS