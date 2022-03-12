Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

03/12/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government said on Saturday it would act against the perpetrators after a video appeared on social media showing armed men, some in military uniforms, burning civilians to death in the country's west.

The Ethiopia Government Communication Service said in a statement on its Facebook page that the incident occurred in the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a site of frequent ethnic violence for more than a year in which hundreds of civilians have died.

"A horrific and inhumane act was recently committed... In a series of horrific images circulated on social media, innocent civilians were burned to death," the statement read.

It did not say when the events took place or who was responsible.

"Regardless of their origin or identity, the government will take legal action against those responsible for this gross and inhumane act."

Reuters was not able to verify the time and location where the video was filmed or the actions it showed.

In the video, some of the men in the crowd are wearing Ethiopian military uniforms as well as uniforms from other regional security forces.

Military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The violence in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which is home to several ethnic groups, is separate from the war in the northern Tigray region that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian federal forces and rebellious forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Maggie Fick and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43aGermany's scholz had spoken to ukrainian president zelenskiy abo…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called on putin- germa…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called for immediate c…
RE
08:42aGermany's scholz, france's macron urged russia's putin to engage…
RE
08:38aRussia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report
RE
08:37aGerman chancellor scholz, french president macron called for imm…
RE
07:50aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:47aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:44aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
07:42aFighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
2Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
3Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volum..
4Abramovich's U.S. hedge fund investments frozen- WSJ
5Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia

HOT NEWS