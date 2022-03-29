Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethiopia releases former Tigray government officials - lawyer

03/29/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Tigray region say committed to observing humanitarian ceasefire

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has released several former government officials from prison, a lawyer working with them said. The group of ethnic Tigrayans included former members of the government-appointed administration and a member of the ruling party.

The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on March 18 that at least eight officials had been arrested, but gave no names, or reasons for the arrests.

The lawyer and a second source said at the time 12 Tigrayan officials, an activist and another man had been arrested in raids on March 7 and 8 - a total of 14 people.

"All of them were released today and are now on their way to Addis Ababa from Afar," said a lawyer working with the detainees, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

The government has sought to arrest leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for the last 16 months. But since the conflict erupted, Tigrayans from all walks of life have been arrested and held without charge for weeks or months.

Police say they are investigating anyone they suspect of TPLF links and deny targeting any particular ethnicity. Those detained have included mothers and babies, elderly prisoners and nuns and priests - and members of the Tigrayan administration the government itself appointed.

The government has repeatedly said it is fighting against the TPLF and not Tigrayans in general.

The lawyer said no charges were brought against the group but that police accused them of involvement in terrorism and having TPLF connections.

The TPLF now controls Tigray after Tigrayan fighters forced the military to leave at the end of June 2021. But the government controls the territory around it and only a tiny trickle of aid has been able to enter famine-hit Tigray since the military pulled out.

Separately, an Ethiopian court ordered the release of a freelance video journalist accredited to the international press agency The Associated Press to be freed on bail after being held without charge since late November, the news agency said.

At the time of their detention, federal police accused Amir Aman Kiyaro and two other local journalists of "promoting terrorism" by interviewing members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed ethnic separatist group that parliament has designated a terrorist group.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pCanada to present 2022-23 budget on april 7 - finance minister…
RE
02:50p21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate
RE
02:50pOil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
RE
02:48pU.N chopper crashes in eastern Congo with 8 aboard, army blames rebels
RE
02:48pDIAGNOS : 2022-03-28, DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement and New Marketing Director – Download PDF
PU
02:45pU.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts
RE
02:45pIcahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board
RE
02:44pJustice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
RE
02:43pVietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln
RE
02:42pWorld delegates appear to kick deal to halt nature loss into long grass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS