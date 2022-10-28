Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethiopia's Tigray runs out of medical supplies amid health crisis: WHO

10/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Tigray region has run out of medical supplies such as vaccines, antibiotics and insulin, World Health Organization officials said on Friday, warning that many deaths were probably going unrecorded from preventable and treatable diseases.

The conflict that has pitted Ethiopia's army against forces from the country's northern region of Tigray has killed thousands, displaced millions and left thousands on the brink of famine. Peace talks are going on in South Africa.

The conflict has led to a de facto blockade that has lasted around two years, although some aid supplies reached communities between March and August during a temporary ceasefire which has since been broken.

Only about 9% of health facilities in Tigray are fully functional amid access constraints and fuel shortages, WHO officials told journalists in Geneva. Those that can still operate are resorting to using saline solutions to treat wounds and rags to dress them, they said.

"In these situation of hardship and limited access, often death happens at a community level that goes underreported and unregistered," said Altaf Musani, WHO Director of Health Emergencies Interventions, at a Geneva press briefing, describing the situation as "deeply worrying".

Spokespeople for the prime minister, health minister and a government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Tigray forces' spokesperson Getachew Reda did not immediately respond either.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a Tigrayan who lost his younger brother to a childhood disease, has been increasingly vocal about the health crisis there.

"I urge the intl. community to give this crisis the attention it deserves. There is a narrow window now to prevent genocide," he said on Twitter late on Thursday.

Ilham Abdelhai Nour, WHO Team Lead for Ethiopia, described the malnutrition levels in Tigray as "staggering", with nearly one in three children under 5 acutely malnourished.

"When they (malnourished children) get sick they tend to get a severe disease and tend to die," she said. Childhood routine immunisation levels in Tigray have plunged to below 10% from around 90% pre-conflict, the WHO said.

(Additional reporting by Reuters reporters in Nairobi; Editing by William Maclean)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.62% 408.38 Real-time Quote.-22.66%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.69% 1861.5 Real-time Quote.-5.57%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.90% 133.03 Real-time Quote.-22.54%
Latest news "Economy"
11:48aSelf-driving cars face uncertain path to U.S. deployment
RE
11:44aGold down 1% as dollar, yields rise on big Fed rate-hike bets
RE
11:39aChile's Codelco profits slump 50% to September, cuts production target
RE
11:38aGerman authorities looking into reports of illegal Chinese police in Frankfurt
RE
11:38aU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant ba.5 represents 49.6% of total…
RE
11:38aU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant ba.4.6 represents 9.6% of total…
RE
11:37aKansas City Fed Services Activity Index Falls in October
DJ
11:26aChrysler parent Stellantis offering U.S. salaried buyouts
RE
11:25aCanada raising money for Ukraine with sale of bonds
RE
11:24aVatican's anti-child abuse panel to issue first full report in 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, Mastercard...
2Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's
3AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Fed on track for tens of billions in losses amid inflation fight
5Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans

HOT NEWS