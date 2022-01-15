Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethiopia says WHO chief has links to rebellious Tigrayan forces

01/15/2022 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives news conference in Geneva

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia's foreign ministry has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate its leader for supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who previously served as the Ethiopian health minister and foreign minister, said earlier this week that aid was being blocked from getting through to his home region of Tigray, where rebellious forces are fighting the central government.

"Tedros Adhanom's moral, legal and professional standing that threatened WHO's organisational standing," Ethiopia said in a statement late on Thursday. "He has spread harmful misinformation and compromised WHO's reputation, independence, credibility which is evident from his social media postings."

The WHO said in an emailed response to Reuters request for comment that it was aware that Ethiopia's foreign affairs ministry had sent a diplomatic communication, called a note verbale.

It said the WHO "will continue to ask the Ethiopian government to allow access to deliver humanitarian supplies and services to the 7 million people in Tigray, Ethiopia..."

The "WHO and partners have been repeatedly calling for urgent and unimpeded access to deliver humanitarian heath supplies and services to the people in Tigray."

The government has denied blocking aid and has accused the rebellious forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of requisitioning trucks sent in previously.

Ethiopia's army chief has previously accused https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ethiopia-conflict-who-idUSKBN27Z13Z Tedros of trying to procure arms and diplomatic backing for the TPLF. He denied that.

Thousands have been killed in the conflict in Tigray, which spread to two neighbouring regions in northern Ethiopia before Tigrayan forces were forced to withdraw back to Tigray in December.

The United Nations says the government is operating a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid to Tigray; no trucks have entered the region since Dec. 15. More than 90% of the population needs food aid and doctors told Reuters last week that many people - including malnourished children - are dying because no medicine has been permitted to enter Tigray.

On Thursday, Tedros tweeted "People in #Tigray #Ethiopia, living under de facto blockade for over a year, are dying from lack of medicine & food, & repeated drone attacks. @WHO & partners call for safe, unimpeded access to deliver humanitarian aid to the millions of people in great need."

The WHO said that its main call and that of the international community was to get access to those affected and for all parties to use political action to achieve peace and security.

"This is true for Tigray and elsewhere in northern Ethiopia," it said.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry said Tedros failed to show integrity and professionalism and was a member of the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly 30 years before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's appointment in 2018.

"Tedros encourages the TPLF in his media engagements and celebrates what is presumed to be a military success of the group, besides engaging in selective outrage where he discriminately addresses the humanitarian concerns in Ethiopia," the ministry said.

The government designated TPLF a terrorist group after the war erupted in November 2020. Tedros, a Tigrayan, was a member of the TPLF. Abiy also served as an intelligence chief under the previous TPLF-led government.

Tedros was elected the WHO's first African director general in May 2017 with strong Ethiopian and African support. He ran again as the sole nominee in October. Ethiopia withheld its support and 28 other countries appointed Tedros for a second five-year term.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom and Emma Farge in GenevaWriting by George ObulutsaEditing by Katharine Houreld, Alex Richardson and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pGlobal vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:27pLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
01:09pEthiopia says WHO chief has links to rebellious Tigrayan forces
RE
01:06pJamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:45pReliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
RE
12:33pRussia detains six more suspected REvil group members
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS