The implementation would start immediately and would be "in terms of unhindered humanitarian access in terms of protection of civilians in terms of disarmament," mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference in the Kenyan capital.

Both parties signed the agreement after week long talks.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, Writing by Duncan Miriri and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)