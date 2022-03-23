Ethiopian Airlines CEO resigns over health issues

"I am retiring early due to health issues," he told Reuters in a text message.

Gebremariam grew the carrier from just 50 planes in 2015 into Africa's largest airline, with a fleet of 131 planes operating on local and international routes.

His career saw him win a number of accolades including "African CEO of the Year" and "Best African Business Leader," according to the Ethiopian Airlines website.

By Dawit Endeshaw