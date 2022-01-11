Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says

01/11/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Ethiopian Airlines staff unloads the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from a cargo plane at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines is profitable and cash positive, underpinned by booming demand for air cargo, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The air freight market has been a rare bright spot for airlines over the past two years, with rates rising due to an online shopping surge and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions driving demand for cargo space.

"For us, Ethiopian Airlines, the cargo business is strong and I would say is a breadwinner in the group," CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told a Dubai conference by videolink.

The airline, which he said managed the pandemic with its own finances and without bailouts, is operating close to 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity, and had given staff pay rises and bonuses.

"We are cash-positive. We are profitable."

While demand for passenger travel is improving year-on-year, with 2022 expected to be better for airlines than 2021, Gebremariam cautioned the industry was still far from a full recovery from the crisis.

Gebremariam criticised what he called the "fragmented, uncoordinated" responses by governments around the world to the pandemic, which he blamed for creating bottle necks and the slow recovery in passenger travel.

He also singled out Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East travel hub, which has banned those who have recently been in Ethiopia and 13 other African countries from entering or transiting.

Ethiopian Airlines had not flown passengers to Dubai in 3-4 weeks, Gebremariam said.

"I don't think that helps for the travel and tourism and economy of Dubai as well."

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aIndia mulls easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg
RE
02:24aChina stainless steel futures jump on supply woes, robust nickel prices
RE
02:23aVolkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets
RE
02:22aUK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand
RE
02:21aHeathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December
RE
02:18aCENTRAL BANK OF SWAZILAND : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches
PU
02:14aThailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
RE
02:13aChina will supply 6.5 million more low-cost rental homes in 2021-25
RE
02:10aS.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing
RE
02:09aEthiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating ..
2Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - r..
3North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile less than week after hyper..
4Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation..
5U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

HOT NEWS