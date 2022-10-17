Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethiopian army captures city from Tigray forces -sources

10/17/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopian government forces and their allies on Monday captured Shire, one of the biggest cities in the northern region of Tigray, from regional forces they have been battling on and off since late 2020, two diplomatic and humanitarian sources said.

The violence in Tigray, which has spilled over into neighbouring regions and drawn in the Eritrean military, has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

The conflict stems from grievances rooted in periods of Ethiopia's turbulent past when particular regional power blocs held sway over the country as a whole, and in tensions over the balance of power between the regions and the central state.

Shire is about 140 km (90 miles) northwest of Tigray's regional capital Mekelle and hosts tens of thousands of people displaced from other areas by the conflict.

Just as news of Shire's capture was breaking, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Tigray and a return to peace talks sponsored by the African Union.

Guterres told reporters the United Nations was ready to support the bloc in every possible way to end the Ethiopian people's "nightmare".

The European Union said the joint offensive by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces should stop immediately and the Eritreans should withdraw from Ethiopian territory. It also urged Tigray forces to refrain from any further military operations.

Spokespersons for the Ethiopian government and army, for the Eritrean government and for the Tigray forces did not respond to requests for comment on events in Shire.

In a post on Twitter, the Ethiopian foreign affairs ministry referred to "areas liberated and controlled" by the national army, saying the government was ready to ensure humanitarian access and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers. It did not specify which areas it was referring to.

An aid worker from the International Rescue Committee was among three people killed during an air strike on Shire on Friday.

On Sunday, Samantha Power, head of U.S. development agency USAID, said there was a significant risk of attacks on civilians if the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies took control of camps sheltering displaced civilians.

In September, a U.N. human rights commission said it had reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes had been committed by forces from both sides of the conflict, which have all denied perpetrating abuses.

Earlier on Monday, the Ethiopian government said it aimed to seize airports and other infrastructure currently under the control of the Tigray forces, even as it stated it was committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through peace talks.

The Tigray authorities said on Sunday their forces would abide by an immediate truce and said a "humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding.

Both sides blame each other for breaking a ceasefire in August that had lasted since March.

Peace talks proposed for earlier this month in South Africa were delayed with no new date announced.

Western and African diplomats said they were concerned that the fighting in Tigray would further delay the start of any substantive talks. They also said the involvement of Eritrean troops was a major issue and it was unclear if the Ethiopian government had any control over its ally's forces.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Estelle Shirbon,; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.69% 402.78 Real-time Quote.-26.19%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 3.26% 1841.4 Real-time Quote.-10.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.18% 130.75 Real-time Quote.-26.91%
Latest news "Economy"
02:17pCooler weather helps firefighters battle Nakia Creek Fire in Washington State
RE
02:13pVisa, Mastercard under fresh FTC investigation over debit card routing - WSJ
RE
02:11pAnalysis-Bond vigilantes mean business, governments better beware
RE
02:06pCredit suisse is said to begin sale of us asset management arm -…
RE
02:06pU.S. security officials worry about homegrown election threats
RE
02:02pAmericans detained in Iran accounted for after fire at Evin prison
RE
01:59pMoscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
RE
01:58pStarbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping
RE
01:56pEU should treat China more as a competitor, says diplomat chief
RE
01:51pGovernment bonds no safe haven in central bank-driven recession -BlackRock
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
2Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
3Nokia announces most advanced fiber broadband platform in the world
4Column-Hedge funds still betting on that elusive Fed pivot: McGeever
5Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM Intern..

HOT NEWS