Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official

01/23/2022 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's military is planning to enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle and "eliminate" rebellious forces, a top military official said late on Friday amid diplomatic efforts to end conflict in the country's north.

The Horn of Africa country has been gripped by war for more than a year, with the federal military and its allies battling forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls Tigray.

This week two top U.S. diplomats flew into Addis Ababa to push for a ceasefire, trying to build on tentative signs of a thaw in relations between warring parties, including the release of political prisoners.

In an interview with state-affiliated media outlet Fana broadcast late on Friday, Ethiopian Defence Forces (EDF) deputy army chief General Abebaw Tadesse said the country would not be at peace until the TPLF was eliminated.

"Tigray is part of Ethiopia and no force will stop us from entering. We will enter and we will eliminate the enemy. There shouldn't be any confusion about this," he said.

"The people of Ethiopia shouldn't think that it is over, it is not over. The main thing here is we have stopped because we have to prepare ourselves. This enemy is still there, and it has to be absolutely eliminated. We will not negotiate with them."

The TPLF's spokesperson, Getachew Reda, could not be reached for a comment on the military official's remarks.

In a tweet on Thursday, when part of Abebaw's interview was aired on Fana, Getachew said:"We are not losing sleep over Abebaw's plan!"

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Abebaw's remarks.

Separately, air force chief commander Yilma Merdasa denied targeting civilians in the conflict, saying his forces have the technology to avoid doing so.

"The claims by TPLF that our air force is targeting civilians is a lie," he said on Ethiopian Broadcast Corporation television.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew could not be reached to comment on this.

U.S. President Joe Biden, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres and the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) have raised concerns about air strikes.

The TPLF says Abiy wants to end the country's ethnically-based federal government system while Abiy says the TPLF is hungry to seize the national power it once held.

For months there has been an uneasy stalemate between the two sides, punctuated by sporadic fighting. TPLF forces control most of Tigray but are surrounded by hostile forces from neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara which are allied with the federal military.

The conflict, which broke out in November 2020, has displaced millions and triggered widespread hunger.

In recent months there have been multiple diplomatic and political efforts to end it, including pressure from the United States.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by James Macharia Chege and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ros Russell and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.39% 553.67 Delayed Quote.3.09%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.67% 8.272 Real-time Quote.-19.92%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -0.95% 4190 End-of-day quote.-10.28%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.22% 181.54 Delayed Quote.3.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:43aBurkina Faso government denies reports that army has seized power
RE
03:21aFactbox-How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
03:18aExplainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened
RE
03:18aGhana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
RE
03:15aPenny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
RE
03:14aEthiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official
RE
03:14a'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
RE
03:12aSudan's 2022 budget targets growth of 1.4%, reducing inflation to 202% - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS