Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethiopian federal government delegation heads to Tigray

12/26/2022 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Ethiopian Speaker of the Parliament Tagesse Chafo responds to questions at the Parliament in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A delegation from the Ethiopian federal government is on its way to the northern region of Tigray to oversee the implementation of last month's peace agreement, the government communication service said on Monday.

This is the first high-level federal delegation that has travelled to Tigray in two years, the government said. Tagesse Chafo, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is leading the delegation.

"This gesture is an attestation to the peace agreement getting on the right track and progressing," the statement said.

The federal government and Tigrayan forces signed an agreement to permanently cease hostilities on Nov. 2, after two years of fighting that killed thousands and displaced millions.

A follow-up agreement on the disarmament of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters, humanitarian access guarantees and entry of the Ethiopian military into the Tigrayan capital of Mekele was signed on Nov. 12.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw, Writing by Ayenat Mersie, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:02aRussia's Putin and China's Xi to confer this week - TASS quotes Kremlin
RE
04:53aU.N. official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
RE
04:37aJapan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku
RE
04:21aSeoul says North Korea drone flight is provocation
RE
04:16aJohannesburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 15
RE
04:14aAfghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
RE
04:12aChina says 2022 cotton output up 4.3% despite smaller planting acreage
RE
04:08aAll missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
04:01aChina's October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
RE
03:44aChinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
2Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
3'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..
4GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
5Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

HOT NEWS