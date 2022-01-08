Log in
Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

01/08/2022 | 03:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian students confront federal riot police in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with political opposition figures after announcing a list of prominent opposition leaders to be released from prison.

"The key to lasting peace is dialogue," said the statement issued by the government communications office. "One of the moral obligations of a victor is mercy."

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
