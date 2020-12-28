Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

NAIROBI, Dec 28 - A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra
Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on
Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his
family said. He has not been charged.
No reason was provided to the family for Thursday's arrest,
and police did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Kumerra, 40, has worked for Reuters as a freelance cameraman
for a decade.
At a brief court hearing on Friday, where no lawyer was
present, a judge ordered Kumerra's detention for a further 14
days to give police time to investigate, the family said.
In a statement on Monday, Reuters news agency strongly
condemned Kumerra's detention. The arrest followed the beating
of a Reuters photographer, Tiksa Negeri, by two Ethiopian
federal police officers on Dec. 16.
"Kumerra is part of a Reuters team that reports from
Ethiopia in a fair, independent and unbiased way. Kumerra’s work
demonstrates his professionalism and impartiality, and we are
aware of no basis for his detention," Editor-in-Chief Stephen J.
Adler said in the statement.
"Journalists must be allowed to report the news in the
public interest without fear of harassment or harm, wherever
they are. We will not rest until Kumerra is freed," Adler said.
Around 10 armed federal police officers arrived at Kumerra's
home in Addis Ababa on Thursday evening and took him away in
handcuffs in front of his wife and three children, his wife Hawi
Desalegn said. She added that his eldest daughter, who is 10,
clung to him screaming as he was led away.
Police also confiscated Kumerra's phone, a computer, flash
drives and papers, according to the family.
JOURNALISTS ARRESTED
Kumerra's arrest follows government pressure on journalists
for some international news outlets which have been covering the
conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, where government
forces have been battling the former ruling party, the Tigray
People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
Kumerra covered the Tigray conflict, but Reuters was unable
to determine whether his arrest was connected to his work.
Government officials did not respond to questions from Reuters
about whether his coverage was at issue.
Ethiopia's media authority, the Ethiopian Broadcasting
Authority, accused Reuters and other international media outlets
in a Nov. 23 statement on its Facebook page of "false" and
"unbalanced" coverage of the fighting in Tigray.
"We stand by our reporting on the conflict in the Tigray
region and will continue to report on Ethiopia with integrity,
independence, and freedom from bias, as we do all around the
world," Reuters said in a separate statement.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
said Kumerra's detention was "the latest example of how press
freedom is fast eroding under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after a
short-lived hope of reform."
When CPJ carried out its annual census of jailed journalists
on Dec. 1, there were at least seven journalists in custody in
Ethiopia for their work, CPJ said in a statement on Monday.
Five of those arrests took place after the Tigray fighting
broke out on Nov. 4, according to CPJ.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and
around 950,000 displaced in the month-long conflict. The
government says it is now in control of the restive region, but
it tightly controls access, and some areas still do not have
cell phone coverage.
Ethiopia's government, which the TPLF dominated for nearly
three decades, frequently jailed critics, including politicians
and journalists.
When Abiy came to power in 2018, he speeded up democratic
reforms and oversaw the release of tens of thousands of
political prisoners.
However, local and international rights groups have
expressed concern about the arrests of thousands of other people
following outbreaks of deadly violence around the
country.
The government has said those arrested were suspected of
fomenting the bloodshed.
"One of the government's primary roles and responsibilities
is ensuring security and stability and that the rule of law
prevails," Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for the prime minister,
told Reuters in August after more than 9,000 people were
arrested following deadly clashes in the capital and surrounding
Oromiya region.
(Reporting by the Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Alexandra Zavis
and Nick Tattersall)