Ethisphere Announces MassMutual as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 8th Consecutive Year

02/23/2021 | 06:02am EST
Recognition honors those companies who understand the importance of leading, making hard but values-based decisions, and their overall commitment to integrity

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“For generations, our policyowners and customers have placed their trust in us to help them secure their future and protect the ones they love,” said Brad Lucido, chief compliance and ethics officer, MassMutual. “We earn that trust with a pledge to do the right thing. This recognition is a testament to the highest standards of ethics and integrity that we strive to demonstrate every day.”

MassMutual has been recognized every year since 2014 and was the first mutual company in the life insurance industry category to be named to the World’s Most Ethical Company list. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve.”

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.


© Business Wire 2021
