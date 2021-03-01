Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ethoca : Delivers Deeper Consumer Engagement and Improved Transaction Clarity in an Increasingly Virtual World

03/01/2021 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Consumer demand for improved digital purchase transparency is on the rise
  • Ethoca enhances and relaunches their Eliminator product as Consumer Clarity™

Ethoca, a Mastercard company, is leveraging an industry-leading network, collaborative technologies, and deep relationships with payments stakeholders around the world to help businesses satisfy the growing demand for improved digital experiences. With its newly introduced Consumer Clarity™ solution (formerly Eliminator), Ethoca not only delivers greater transparency and trust into what consumers have bought, but helps businesses better connect with customers via one of their most trusted and highly frequented channels – their digital banking applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005087/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The way that consumers shop, pay and bank is changing dramatically. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are adopting new digital habits at a faster pace than ever before. In the first two months of the pandemic alone, global ecommerce spending surged by USD $53 Billion and consumers came to rely increasingly on digital banking channels to review their purchases and track spending. Unfortunately, according to recent research 77% of surveyed consumers report that they’re often unable to recognize transactions in their online statements, and 96% want more detailed information available in their digital banking application to help understand what they bought.

To alleviate this frustration, and cater to increasingly digital lives, Ethoca has introduced the new evolution of its award-winning Eliminator solution. Consumer Clarity™ provides rich merchant and purchase information (such as easy-to-recognize merchant names and logos, purchase location details, and itemized digital receipts) to cardholders and financial institution call center and back office staff. Delivered on-demand through secure and trusted banking channels, this enhanced information helps to significantly reduce unnecessary disputes and costly chargebacks caused by transaction confusion.

Beyond dispute prevention, Consumer Clarity™ empowers businesses to optimize their digital offerings. For financial institutions, this means adding new features and services that improve their cardholders’ experience while using their digital banking applications and encourages them to spend more time engaged with them. For merchants, this means new channels for them to connect with customers – increasing their brand presence.

Leveraging the scale of Mastercard’s global payment network, Consumer Clarity™ currently provides enriched transaction information from 145+ million merchant locations spanning 200+ countries. Combined with a growing list of digital receipt participants this provides businesses the opportunity to make a wide range of experience and cost-saving improvements.

Financial institution benefits:

  • Enhance cardholder experience by offering exciting new features and services that increase engagement in digital banking applications and helps to differentiate from competitors. This includes merchant name & logo, purchase location, itemized digital receipts and more.
  • Reduce costs by proving on-demand transaction information that can significantly decrease the number of unnecessary disputes and chargebacks caused by transaction confusion.

Merchant benefits:

  • Connect directly with customers to resolve disputes, rather than through the expensive and time-consuming chargeback process.
  • Provide a greater level of purchase information that helps to reduce ‘friendly fraud’ caused by transaction confusion.
  • Increase brand presence in your customers’ trusted digital banking applications by embedding your logo, contact information and more.

To reveal more about how this solution works, Ethoca is hosting a virtual product walkthrough that provides an in-depth look at Consumer Clarity™ and how it benefits businesses and consumers alike. To register, visit https://hs.ethoca.com/ccwebinars.

“From day one our mission has been to enhance the consumer experience by improving communication between all payment stakeholders and reducing the need for inefficient systems like the chargeback process. In today’s increasingly virtual world, this is more important than ever,” said Andre Edelbrock, Ethoca’s co-founder and now Executive Vice President, Security & Cyber Innovation at Mastercard. “Consumer Clarity™ is the next step in this mission. As the name suggests, it puts the needs of consumers first to solve for one of the biggest problems in digital commerce and banking today – a lack of purchase transparency.”

The introduction of Consumer Clarity™ is part of ongoing Ethoca and Mastercard efforts to facilitate and accommodate the increasing shift to everything digital. This includes a complimentary service that allows merchants to have their logos inserted into digital banking applications in order to eliminate transaction confusion, new enhanced contactless specifications that provide next-generation capabilities for advanced protection and convenience, and the creation of the Mastercard Trust Center – a resource that provides small businesses free online access to trusted cybersecurity research, education, resources and tools.

About Ethoca

Ethoca is an award-winning provider of collaboration-based intelligence and technology solutions that empower businesses around the world to fight fraud, prevent disputes and improve the customer experience. Powered by the ever-growing Ethoca Network, our solutions provide rich intelligence throughout the customer purchase journey and close costly communication gaps between all stakeholders in the payments ecosystem. These include thousands of the world’s biggest ecommerce brands, the largest banks, service providers and consumers. For the first time, fraud, customer dispute and purchase insights are now available and actionable in real time – delivering significant revenue growth and cost saving opportunities for all. Ethoca was acquired by Mastercard in April 2019. To learn more, please visit www.ethoca.com

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. To learn more, please visit: www.mastercard.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aALTYNGOLD : First processing results from Terensai exploration area
PU
04:10aMATADOR RESOURCES : 2021 Capital Plan Presentation
PU
04:10aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL Industrial Projects is on track with a historic move of 676 passenger coaches across continents The team is facilitating end-to-end transport including packaging, customs clearance, and pre-carriage
AQ
04:10aERS GENOMICS : Expands Team With Appointment of Jon Kratochvil as VP Business Development
BU
04:08aEUROPE : European shares jump and bond markets recover; February PMIs in focus
RE
04:08aVENTAS : Presentation
PU
04:08aTELECOM PLUS : 22/02/2021 - UW wins two categories in the Uswitch Energy Awards 2021
PU
04:08aSINOPEC KANTONS : Monthly Return for February 2021
PU
04:08aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMMITS TO SETTING SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS FOR CLIMATE ACTION ADRIAN CHENG : We urge the real estate industry globally to get behind this mission
PU
04:08aBUNDLING STRENGTHS : Three Bilfinger units brought together under one roof
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu
3ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
4From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
5How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ