Ethos Asset Management Inc. : CEO, Carlos Santos, Wins the Africa Dubai Honours Award for Excellence and Leadership Prowess 2021

The Leaders Without Borders Business Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the World, took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the 29th & 30th September 2021

ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA is delighted to announce that our President, CEO and Founder, Carlos Santos, has been voted as the winner of the Africa Dubai Honours Award for Excellence and Leadership Prowess 2021 at the high profile summit in Dubai, UAE. Carlos Santos was chosen from a long list of prestigious and high calibre nominees and received the award from H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of The Board of The Royal Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

His Excellency Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office of the United Arab Emirates, presents the Award to 2021 Winner Carlos Santos. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre is a community based organization focused on improving leadership skills, entrepreneur skills while creating an environment for trade and investment opportunity. It is also a networking centre for businesses to connect globally whilst encouraging global partnership and cross border alliances. A global initiative created to encourage a strong strategic economic and geopolitical partnership by promoting trade and investment.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, “Firstly, I would like to thank my whole team who represented Ethos here in Dubai with me this week and to all our staff and Associates worldwide for making this event such a success. I am deeply honoured and very humbled to have been chosen to receive this special award and I would like to sincerely thank The Leaders Without Borders organisation for their belief in Ethos, support and guidance throughout our time in Dubai. I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of The Board of The Royal Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, for his warm and kind reception of me and the whole Ethos team. The event was a massive success. The Ethos team did a great job! I’m really proud of them and honoured for what they achieved. Delegates remained completely excited with the opportunities and we engaged in a couple of projects to invest in. We made new links with more than 7 Governments and how we can invest further in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.”

His Excellency Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office of the United Arab Emirates, said,

“I am privileged and honoured to be part of this Africa UAE summit which brought together two countries with similar mind sets to impact the global economy.

The participation by more than 7 governments represented by their top officials of the African union itself proves how Africa is keen to collaborate.

This is Africa! As long as you read books about her, everything seems relatively simple. If you spend any time here, you know that you are just starting to learn it. Our common plans can teach us a lot. Investments will give everyone a chance to develop.

I am also happy to have awarded the excellence and leadership prowess 2021 award to Mr Carlos Santos, President and CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA which he well deserves for his commitment and support to the Business community.

I, as the Chairman of the Royal office, stand committed to implement the vision of our leadership, Al Maktoum, ruling family of Dubai and HH sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

The team at the Royal office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi would like to thank Leaders Without Borders for their excellent efforts in organising such a great event.”

Salwa Abdulaziz Zein, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Al Qassimi Group of Companies, said,

“This week has been a whirlwind of activities especially with the Leaders Without Borders summit and Dubai Expo. Amazing but intense. We feel blessed to be here with all our Royal Office team, dignitaries, and the whole Ethos Team especially Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos for sharing and supporting our views for a better Africa. We look forward in working closely with this great team of forward thinkers.

Our core ethos and involvement in Africa centres around mutually beneficial projects and this means we will only take on projects that make business sense, but more importantly will make a difference to the lives of the people in those countries. Our core policy is one of poverty reduction.

In 2021 our Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Al Qassimi realigned its investment strategy and focus to include Africa and structure direct investments with its partners into African Government infrastructure projects and private developments, worth tens of billions of dollars. The Royal Private Office is putting key emphasis on projects that will have a transformational and social impact in line with individual African countries’ growth strategies and vision.”

H. E. Dr. Michael A. Steele, Founder and CEO, The Class of Steele Limited and Steele Design Studio Limited, said,

“Having Ethos on board made the Africa Dubai Investment Summit a greater success. The submissions of Prof. Carlos Santos during the event were true eye openers for those seeking financial support. The Ethos management team who sat on the panel discussions, added great value as they presented themselves and their portfolio with Ethos.

It came as no surprise when during the closing ceremony Dr. Hillary and the Royal Family office Awarded Ethos with the top prize, chosen from the many others who were present at the summit. In closing, Africa needs exactly what Ethos has on the table. Join us to find out more. We want to wish Ethos continued favour and great success.”

Dr. Hillary Emoh, Founder and Principal Partner of the Leaders without Borders Development Centre, said,

“Firstly, I would like to appreciate His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Africa Union High representative of the Horn of Africa Region and other African Leaders, including Ministers and Global CEOs who graced the Africa-Dubai Investment Business Summit and International Honours held at the Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai on 29th and 30th September 2021.

I want to state categorically that the Africa Dubai Global Honours is a symbol of appreciation to those individuals, corporate organizations, companies that have dedicated their time, energy, finances and focus on creating and enabling environment for development, trade and investment opportunities for Africa.

We all know that Africa has all the potential of being the super economy of the World but unfortunately Africa as a Continent has not been able to fully utilize this potential.

Very few companies like Ethos Asset Management Inc., have truly demonstrated shared commitment and will to support the growth of Africa by providing those financial services needed to help drive the economic growth of the Continent.

Carlos Santos has won this Award today because of his ingenuity and commitment to the Continent. Ethos Asset Management Inc., topped the rankings for Asset Management companies driving economic growth for Africans.

Ethos Asset Management Inc., has demonstrated shared commitment to Africa and they have been doing this quietly for many years now.

The Award is truly deserving and we at the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre want to encourage Mr Carlos Santos and the Ethos family for such extraordinary endeavours and will also want to ask that they keep up with the great work that they are doing.”

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to navigate changing market environments to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

For more information about Ethos, please visit:

https://www.ethosasset.com/

About Leaders Without Borders Development Centre:

For over a decade, LWBDC has partner with over 60 International Organisations through unique programmes that encourages business growth and expansion, organizing and facilitating high profile investment gatherings across major cities in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The Africa-Dubai investment Business Summit is a Global Elite Summit for Africa in Dubai with a strong emphasis on the participation & empowerment of African Leaders backed with an unparalleled networking opportunities.

Hosted by The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, a Member of Ruling Family of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah.

The Africa-Dubai Investment Business Summit & International Honours, focuses on the Investment opportunities available in both Africa.

Hosting several five panel sessions that centres on the way forward for trade and investment opportunities available in Africa & Dubai.

The Africa Dubai Investment Business Summit provides a platform for Government institutions, Corporate Businesses, Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners the opportunity to pitch and present to both private & public investors present to stakeholders at the Summit.

The several presentations will serve as an eye opener for investors looking to invest in both Africa & Dubai

The Africa Dubai Deal Room Private Meetings is a match-making platform that connects real-time investors from the entire eco-system to facilitate partnership & investment deals globally.

It specifically supports governments & companies with the need for finance & partnerships.”

For more information about The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, please visit:

www.lwbdevcentre.org

About The Royal Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi:

Through our services we generate international relationships that allow our clients to obtain access and alliances in Dubai to improve their CapEx for maintenance, expansion and growth – generating development opportunities and improvement to their businesses.

Our services allow our clients to save resources and serve as a channel and support for the generation of business opportunities and alliances between Dubai and international companies and entrepreneurs.

We help our clients to strengthen or establish business relationships for the growth on trust and personalized treatment.

We speed up the time involved in generating international relations across borders and facilitate understanding in the different social and cultural settings that allow our clients to access an extraordinary internal network to develop the best business agreements between them and Dubai.

