Etihad Airways Selects Ad-Lib.io to Evolve and Scale their Cross-Channel Digital Marketing

Partnership Supports Etihad’s Mission of Digital Transformation through Advanced Capabilities for Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO)

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation Creative Management Platform (CMP), have partnered to advance Etihad’s digital advertising capabilities to the next level by leveraging Ad-Lib.io’s leading platform for digital-savvy brand marketers. Following a rigorous RFP process, Ad-Lib.io’s platform was selected to deliver a user-friendly interface, simple scalability, and transparent workflow that would enable teams to collaborate on automated ad production across Display, Social, and Video. In addition, Ad-Lib.io’s solution fulfilled Etihad’s need for increased personalization and DCO via an intelligent automation methodology that interweaves the creative expertise of their production partner, EG+, with the trafficking and audience expertise of their media agency, Crossmedia.

“Our campaigns must easily scale to reach over 20 markets with as many as 25 routes per market, each including multiple cabin classes and pricing. Add to that complexity the importance of meeting our online customers where they prefer and how they prefer - be that via any channel or creative format, and the challenges of scale and governance increase exponentially,” said Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing & Sponsorships. “We are looking forward to partnering with Ad-Lib.io to easily manage our campaigns to meet these requirements while maintaining a high level of relevance to our customer audiences.”

“With their fingers on the pulse of the market, Etihad has foreseen a resurgence in travel, inspired in part by the trust they have built with their customers during the pandemic. Ad-Lib.io is honored to become an integral part of their initiatives to scale the breadth and depth of their relationships with travelers worldwide,” said Oli Marlow Thomas, Founder and President. “We look forward to growing our presence in MENA to support world-class brands like Etihad.”

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is part of Etihad Aviation Group, a diversified global aviation and travel group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, offering flights to 67 passenger and cargo destinations in 45 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, and in conjunction with codeshare partners, offers access to hundreds of international destinations in just one booking through their network. Etihad Airways has been officially rated a Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) in the ​​APEX Official Airline Ratings™ 2021. In addition, media monitoring and analytics company, TalkWalker, has identified Etihad Airways as the leading Most Loved Brand in the Middle East and Africa. For more information about Etihad Airways and Etihad Aviation Group, visit https://www.etihadaviationgroup.com/en-ae/.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world’s largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-Lib.io’s customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company, headquartered in London, UK, was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution. For more information about Ad-Lib.io, please visit Ad-Lib.io.

