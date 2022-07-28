Log in
Etihad Airways swings to first half operating profit of nearly $300 million

07/28/2022 | 06:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320 plane is seen at the National Airport Minsk

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways swung to a core operating profit of $296 million in the first half of 2022 from a loss of $390 million a year earlier.

The emirate's state carrier, which did not disclose net profit, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $690 million in the first half from $6 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.23 billion.

"While ramping up our operations and recording a four-fold increase in passenger volumes, we kept a tight hold on our cost base," Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida said in a statement.

"As a result, our operating costs only rose by 26% despite a 46% increase in deployed capacity."

The state carrier has posted six consecutive annual net losses, with accumulated losses of $7.8 billion from 2016 to last year. It launched a five-year turnaround plan four years ago and said last year it was still targeting a return to profit in 2023.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
