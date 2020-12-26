Etihad Credit Insurance Certified as a Best Place to Work Company in UAE

Etihad Credit Insurance been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in UAE for 2021 according to the annual prestigious workplace research program.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program that provides employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honors those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

ECI offers employee incentives such as health and family resources, promoting diversity programs, and carrying out employee-wellness policies. These initiatives are just a few ways on how ECI has helped foster a supportive work culture for all its employees. This certification as a Best Place to Work solidifies the company’s commitment to provide an environment where employees can thrive and excel in their careers, as well as better serve customers.

“We are extremely thrilled and honoured to be recognised by the Best Places to Work Program as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates in 2020. I would like to express my gratitude to the Etihad Credit Insurance community—the employees, staff, management, members of the board, clients, partners, suppliers—for the passion and culture they have built, deeply inspired by the UAE leaders." Said Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI.

The CEO also expressed his gratitude to ECI’s Human Capital Department for their initiative that led to the organisation’s recognition at Best Places to Work programme.

“This certification mirrors our steadfast commitment to cultivate a thriving work environment. With this, I wish to extend my appreciation to the Human Capital Department, as well as its Director Safiya Al Matrooshi for undertaking this initiative. This has truly helped ECI attract talents with good character, helping our organisation to efficiently pursue our vision to serve the country. As we keep a keen eye on our mandate to help the UAE’s non-oil economy, we promise to continue fostering our members’ growth and success,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for UAE, said: “The results prove once again that ECI employees are proud to work for the company due to its workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities. The positive employee morale at ECI fosters a high trust experience, increases productivity, and creates employee happiness and well-being.”

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

