Eurasian Resources SARL : Group's Metalkol RTR Commits to Responsible Minerals Assurance Proc

12/25/2020 | 05:27am EST
Eurasian Resources Group ('ERG' or 'the Group') today announces that Metalkol RTR ('the Company'), its hydro-metallurgical copper and cobalt facility in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has committed to undergoing the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP), a flagship programme of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

Metalkol RTR has made a formal commitment to proceed with the RMAP assessment and submitted all required pre-assessment documentation.

The aim of the RMAP is to help companies and organisations make informed choices about responsibly sourced minerals in their supply chains. The RMAP uses an independent third-party assessment of smelter/refiner management systems and sourcing practices to validate conformance with RMAP standards. The assessment employs a risk-based approach to validate smelters' company-level management processes for responsible mineral procurement.

The RMAP standards are developed to meet the requirements of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Regulation (EU) 2017/821 of the European Parliament and the U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Metalkol RTR is actively in communication with the RMI on logistics and preparation for the RMAP assessment.

Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Groupand Co-Chair of the Global Battery Alliance, commented, 'Cobalt's role in the world economy is only set to increase as it is a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage which will power the green recovery. It is vital that the cobalt in these products is sourced responsibly and sustainably, and we have committed to this through our Clean Cobalt Framework, the Cobalt Industry Responsible Assessment Framework and the RMAP.'

Eurasian Resources Group SARL published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 10:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
