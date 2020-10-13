Eureka Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that it will participate virtually in two upcoming conferences in October:
-
TCR-based Therapies Summit
Title: ARTEMIS® Antibody TCR T Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors
Speaker: Cheng Liu, Ph.D., President and CEO
Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
-
Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization
Title: Optimizing Viral Vector Production
Speaker: Nicole Nunez, Ph.D., Process Development Scientist
Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel T cell therapies to treat cancers. Its core technology centers around its proprietary ARTEMIS® cell receptor platform and E-ALPHA® antibody discovery platform for the discovery and development of potentially safer and more effective T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. ET140203, the Company’s lead asset, is currently in a Phase I/II US multicenter clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on Eureka, please visit www.eurekatherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005206/en/