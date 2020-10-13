Eureka Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that it will participate virtually in two upcoming conferences in October:

TCR-based Therapies Summit

Title: ARTEMIS® Antibody TCR T Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

Speaker: Cheng Liu, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization

Title: Optimizing Viral Vector Production

Speaker: Nicole Nunez, Ph.D., Process Development Scientist

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel T cell therapies to treat cancers. Its core technology centers around its proprietary ARTEMIS® cell receptor platform and E-ALPHA® antibody discovery platform for the discovery and development of potentially safer and more effective T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. ET140203, the Company’s lead asset, is currently in a Phase I/II US multicenter clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on Eureka, please visit www.eurekatherapeutics.com.

