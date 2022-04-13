Euro FX reserve demand returns after years of neglect: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13 (Reuters) - The euro's share of
world currency reserves has been depressed for years as negative
euro zone interest rates and bond yields have spurred huge bond
outflows. But these dynamics are reversing, and the euro is
catching the eye of reserve managers again.
The International Monetary Fund's latest composition of
official foreign exchange reserves (COFER) data indicates that
central banks increased their euro holdings by as much as $70
billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
That was the most in over three years, according to HSBC.
The COFER report does not capture the financial market
tremors sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and
heavy economic sanctions imposed by Western nations on Moscow.
They included the freezing of almost half of Russia's $640
billion stash of foreign reserves, prompting intense debate over
the future of reserves, the U.S. dollar's status as global
currency king, and the outlook for other currencies' share of
reserves.
Morgan Stanley strategist David Adams notes that reserve
managers use three broad investment criteria to determine their
allocations: liquidity, returns, and safety. All three boxes
could soon be ticked for the euro.
The share of negative-yielding euro zone bonds is rapidly
shrinking and European Central Bank interest rates could be
positive by the end of the year; liquidity will increase when
the ECB begins reducing its balance sheet; and the
Russia-Ukraine war could spur more issuance of top-rated joint
bonds in the euro zone.
"If the ECB is beginning to normalize policy ... that will
improve liquidity and raise returns for investors, including
reserve managers," said Adams.
The current share of euro holdings in the $12.05 trillion of
'allocated' or currency-known central bank FX reserves is
20.64%. The peak was 28% in late 2009, and the low was just
under 17% in late 2000.
The euro's share of FX reserves has been remarkably steady
in recent years. From the third quarter of 2017 through the end
of 2021, it was locked in a narrow range between 20.07% and
21.29%. Indeed, it only rose above 21% in one of these 18
quarters.
EURO RESILIENCE?
In that five-year period the dollar's share of global FX
reserves has fallen almost five percentage points to a 25-year
low of 58.81%.
For the euro, this can be looked at in two ways: central
banks cooled on the dollar but shunned the euro in favor of
other currencies; or, the euro has proved more resilient than
the dollar to central bank FX reserves diversification.
But there is a lot of ground to make up following the slump
in euro holdings after the ECB went from 'ZIRP' to 'NIRP' - from
zero interest rate policy to negative interest rate policy - in
June 2014. The euro's share of world FX reserves fell by some 5
percentage points over a two-year period at the time.
According to Tradeweb, the value of euro-denominated
negative-yielding government debt on its bond trading platform
peaked at almost 7 trillion euros - some 75% of the near-9
trillion sovereign euro bond market - in late 2020.
But at the end of last month, the amount of
negative-yielding debt had fallen to 2.07 trillion euros, the
lowest since at least 2016 when Tradeweb first started compiling
the data.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs put the cumulative net outflow
from euro zone fixed income markets since 2014 at almost 3
trillion euros.
"A reversal of these persistent outflows could have
important implications for the euro," wrote Goldman strategist
Zach Pandl last month when he and his team raised their euro
forecast to a bullish and out-of-consensus $1.20 over 12 months
and $1.30 by the end of 2024. The euro was at $1.09 on
Wednesday.
The reversal appears to be underway.
Related columns:
- Ebbing dollar reserves only scratch on dominance
- China may balk at unnerved reserves seeking yuan (Reuters,
March 18)
- Russia central bank freeze may hasten 'peak' world FX
reserves (Reuters, March 2)
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever;
Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)