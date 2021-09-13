Euro Gains 0.01% to $1.1812 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1812 dollars per euro (0.8466 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.01% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.55% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020
--Down 0.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.03% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
