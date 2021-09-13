Euro Gains 0.01% to $1.1812 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1812 dollars per euro (0.8466 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.55% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020

--Down 0.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

