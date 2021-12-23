Log in
Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1329 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1329 dollars per euro (0.8827 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.14% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.6387 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.43% 1.1832 Delayed Quote.5.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.3401 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.28% 0.688942 Delayed Quote.6.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.77981 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.13244 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.48% 0.011746 Delayed Quote.4.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.51% 0.013317 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.68211 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.883049 Delayed Quote.8.21%
