Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1329 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1329 dollars per euro (0.8827 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.14% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-23-21 1732ET